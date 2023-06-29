Arkansas Supreme Court honors memory of late justice Wynne

The Arkansas Supreme Court in an order Thursday honored the memory of Justice Robin Wynne, a recently reelected member of the high court who died last week.

“Justice Wynne will be remembered for his dedication to the rule of law, his belief in the nonpartisan judiciary, his commitment to collegiality, and his love for the institution of which he was so proud to be a part,” justices wrote in the opinion.

Wynne was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2014. He was reelected last year for a second eight-year term.

He died June 21 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences surrounded by family, according to the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. He was 70.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

In their opinion, justices detailed Wynne’s long involvement in Arkansas’ legal community. Before joining the judiciary, Wynne served as city attorney of his native Fordyce and deputy prosecuting attorney for the 13th Judicial District. He also made partner at Wynne & Wynne Law Firm and served as a state representative and a member of the Fordyce School District Board.

“Justice Wynne never forgot the members of the bar or the reality of law practice. He taught and mentored generations of lawyers,” justices wrote.

Wynne first took the bench in 2004 as a district judge in Dallas County. He served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals from 2011 to 2014.

While on the Arkansas Supreme Court, Wynne served as liaison to the Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law, the Client Security Fund Committee, and the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission, justices said.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to Justice Wynne’s wife, Margo Sanders Wynne, and to his entire family. He will be deeply missed,” his colleagues wrote.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this week ordered the U.S. flag and the state flag of Arkansas to be flown at half-staff on Friday in tribute to Wynne’s memory.

Under the Arkansas Constitution, the governor is responsible for appointing a replacement to the court when a vacancy occurs. The appointee will serve until a justice is elected to fill the rest of Wynne’s term.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



