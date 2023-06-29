North Little Rock making progress restoring power throughout city and neighboring Sherwood

Utility crews in Pulaski County are continuing to restore service to residents and businesses who lost power as a result of Sunday's storms.

A total of 265 customers in North Little Rock remain without power as of Thursday afternoon, according to city officials.

The utility said another 31 customers are without power in Sherwood.

Entergy said 66 customers in Pulaski County remain without power as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Indian Hills Kroger grocery store in North Little Rock and Arkansas Foodbank is distributing 76,833 pounds of perishable food Thursday, including meat, dairy and eggs to residents who lost power during the storm. Affected residents can visit Vine and Village at 6221 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.

High winds ranging from 60 to 80 mph knocked down trees and power lines in the state Sunday, causing widespread outages, according to the National Weather Service.Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Monday after more than 147,000 residents lost power across much of the state.

In an executive order declaring the state of emergency, Sanders exempted vehicles that are responding to the power outages, such as electric utility vehicles and bucket trucks, from having to stop at highway weigh stations in Arkansas until July 1.

Through the executive order, Sanders also suspended “all provisions of regulating” for the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority and the Office of Personnel Management as they assist the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and the Department of Public Safety with the recovery efforts.

North Little Rock Electric said as many as 27,000 people were without power Monday morning and it's been a process to restore power.

By noon, North Little Rock had about 16,000 outages.

Jonesboro and Bentonville Electric Departments traveled to help the city with 15 broken electric poles, down traffic lights and residents without power. Temporary STOP signs and generators were installed.

The city opened a cooling center Monday for residents at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow Street.

At 3:45 p.m. Monday, over 900 outages were restored in Sherwood, with 450 on 8th Street to 15th Street and 300 on North Hills and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

By 4:30 p.m., almost 20,000 customers had their power back on.

By Wednesday, 2,300 outages were still reported in the city.

“All circuits are back up, so this is unfortunately where the process will feel like it's slowing down,” Shara Brazear, director of communications for the city of North Little Rock said in an email. “We are now working all the ‘smaller’ outages [such as] laterals, transformers and services lines.”

The city advised residents to call (501) 975-8888 or use the online outage form at nlrelectric.com/outage.

“It appears the biggest obstacle today will be the heat, for not only our employees but also for our customers,” Brazear said.

Crews are working late Thursday to restore remaining outages.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



