‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

by Philip Martin | Today at 1:31 a.m.
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

If we could turn back time: The fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones film series, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in which an occasionally de-aged 80-year-old Harrison Ford returns as the ophidiophobic archaeology professor, opens in theaters everywhere today. Look for our review online at arkansasonline.com/news/entertainment/movies/.

In this installment, a divorcing and grieving Indy, about to retire from his teaching gig, has to prevent a former Nazi (Mads Mikkelsen) from obtaining the "Archimedes Dial," an ancient device that allows time travel. With a reported budget of $295 million, the film is one of the most expensive of all time.

