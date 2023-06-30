Pulaski County outages linger

Utility crews in Pulaski County are continuing to restore service to businesses and residents who lost power as a result of Sunday's storms.

Fewer than 300 North Little Rock Electric customers remained without power early Thursday evening -- 265 in North Little Rock and 31 in Sherwood.

Entergy Arkansas said 66 of its customers in Pulaski County had no power Thursday evening.

High winds ranging from 60 to 80 mph knocked down trees and power lines in the state Sunday, causing widespread outages, according to the National Weather Service. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Monday after more than 147,000 residents lost power across much of the state.

On Sunday, more than 27,000 North Little Rock Electric customers in North Little Rock, Sherwood and part of Pulaski County were without electricity because of the afternoon wind storm.

North Little Rock officials made emergency services and situations the top priority Sunday night, and then moved on to restore the largest number of customers, according to Keith Allen McCourt, director of Administrative Services.

About three days later, he said in an email, "we had restored power to over 24,000 customers," with help from crews from Bentonville and Jonesboro; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Inc.; tree trimming crews from West Tree Service and BDG Trees; and North Little Rock Electric.

He added that other city departments kicked into gear, including finance, police, fire and traffic departments.

"Our biggest obstacle at first was the amount of wide-spread damage the storm caused throughout our service territory, especially with material resources already low due to the recent tornado," he added, referring to the March 31 tornado. "Over the last few days, the rising temperatures became not only an obstacle, but also started becoming a safety concern with employees working out in the heat and our customers being without air conditioning."

Shara Brazear, director of communications for the city of North Little Rock, said in an email: "All circuits are back up, so this is unfortunately where the process will feel like it's slowing down. We are now working all the 'smaller' outages [such as] laterals, transformers and service lines."

The city advised residents to call (501) 975-8888 or use the online outage form at nlrelectric.com/outage.

Sunday's storm left the Indian Hills Kroger store in North Little Rock without power, so the store allowed Arkansas Foodbank to rescue food from the coolers and freezers that was at risk of going bad, according to the city.

That provided 76,833 pounds of perishable food, including meat, dairy and eggs, to distribute to residents Thursday.

Meanwhile, cooling centers continue to be open in North Little Rock and Little Rock for people without power or who simply don't have access to air conditioning.

The North Little Rock cooling site is at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow Street.

In Little Rock, three sites are open: Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.; the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road; and the Stephens Community Center, 3720 W. 18th St.

A fourth Little Rock site -- the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. 6th St. -- closed because of "mechanical issues," the city of Little Rock said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. That center "will be closed and unavailable as a cooling center until repairs can be made," the tweet said.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley and Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.