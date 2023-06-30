State representative from Jonesboro confirms run for speaker of Arkansas House

State Rep. Jack Ladyman has announced a run for speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives, joining at least two other lawmakers in the race to serve as leader of the chamber.

Ladyman, a Republican from Jonesboro, confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday he is running for speaker but said he declared his candidacy last month.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, announced last month he does not intend to seek a fourth full term as speaker but plans to run for re-election to his House seat. Shepherd's current term in the House ends in January 2025.

Arkansas House members Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, and Brian Evans, R-Cabot, said last month they intend to run for speaker. Other representatives have expressed interest in running for the position.

Ladyman, who is serving his fifth term as a legislator, has served as the chair of the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor. He is a former mayor of Elkins and has worked for General Electric and Nordex.

"I've retired and I want to help Arkansas in any way that I can," he said during an interview Wednesday. "I just believe with my experience and background in the House and in my prior career that I've got some of the things that we need to continue to build on the progress we've made in the House of Representatives."

If elected, Ladyman said his priorities would include reviewing House rules for updates. He noted he is looking at reorganizing House standing committees in an interim study bill.

"The reason for that is [standing committees] haven't been changed since 1971," said Ladyman. "In 1971, there were 44 committees. They changed that to 10, which was a good thing, but it hasn't been changed since that time."

Ladyman said the changes proposed by his bill would help align House committees with changes to the executive branch.

"We also need to prioritize the things that are important in today's world and not 1970's world," he said.

The House will select a speaker-designate at the end of the fiscal session in 2024.

Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, who previously said he was considering a run for speaker, said Tuesday he had decided to run for House majority leader instead.

Pilkington said he decided to change course because he felt as majority leader he would be better positioned to pursue conservative policies.

"I want to fight for, in my view, conservative policy," he said.

House Majority Leader Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey, said Thursday he is not running for another term as majority leader.

At least one other lawmaker also has thrown his hat in the ring for majority leader.

Rep. Howard Beaty, R-Crossett, said Monday night in a text message to the Democrat-Gazette that "yes, I am running" for House majority leader.

"I have not sent any formal announcements to my Republican colleagues, but plan to do so in the next week or so," Beaty wrote. "I have verbally communicated my desire to serve with several members and requested their support and prayers."

Rep. Wade Andrews, R-Camden, who previously said he was considering a run for majority leader, has decided to lend his support to Pilkington.

"I felt like I needed to wait a term or two before I ran," he said during an interview Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.