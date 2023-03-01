Diggs' double gives Arkansas win in 11 innings

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Diggs doubled to score Peyton Stovall from second base in the 11th inning and Arkansas defeated Illinois State 10-9 on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Stovall doubled to lead off the inning, then scored when Diggs hit a fly ball to left-center field over the heads of two chasing outfielders. It was the second game-winning hit for Diggs, a sophomore designated hitter who homered in the ninth inning to defeat Ole Miss last April.

Arkansas (6-2) rallied from a two-run deficit. The Razorbacks tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning, then took an 8-5 lead when Stovall, Diggs and Caleb Cali homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

Illinois State (4-4) scored twice against Brady Tygart in the ninth inning to tie the game. Greg Nichols led off the inning with a solo home run to pull the Redbirds within 9-8, and Illinois State tied it when Arkansas shortstop John Bolton threw away a ball trying to record the second out.

Tygart left the game with two outs in the ninth with an apparent arm injury. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn did not have an update on his status following the game.

Dylan Carter replaced Tygart and stranded a runner at third base when Dylan Swarmer grounded out to end the top of the ninth. Carter threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Arkansas out-hit Illinois State 14-13. The Razorbacks homered four times and the Redbirds hit three home runs.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Friday at 3 p.m. against Wright State at home.