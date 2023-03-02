UK game still holds meaning for Arkansas

After playing perhaps their worst game of the season, the Arkansas Razorbacks now host Kentucky in the regular-season finale Saturday and with something on the line.

If Arkansas wins, it is the No. 9 seed in the SEC Tournament and plays at noon Thursday. If it loses and Florida beats hapless LSU, the Hogs fall to No. 10 and a 6 p.m. tipoff.

As Coach Eric Musselman said after Tuesday's loss at Tennessee, the Razorbacks didn't attack the rim enough.

Tennessee limited the Hogs to 49 shots (the Vols had 10 steals and Arkansas had a total of 16 turnovers) and only nine were layups, or half of what UT attempted.

The odd stat was the Razorbacks made 8 of 22 three-pointers but only 2 of 18 shorter jump shots.

In the 31 seasons the Razorbacks have played in the SEC, the games against Kentucky have been some of the most exciting.

Kentucky holds a 33-14 advantage in wins overall and 29-14 since they became SEC brothers, but the Hogs have won the past three.

There is a lot of talk about the NCAA NET ranking, but it is just one of the criteria used to determine the field of 68, and that's good because the ranking can be confusing.

If Arkansas finishes ninth or 10th, it still could hold the fourth-best NET ranking in the SEC, behind only Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

. . .

As the outgoing president of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, Greg Hatcher got a standing ovation from the board last month in his last official meeting as president.

Hatcher will be followed by Rodney Peel and Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl becomes 1st vice president.

There are a couple of important dates coming up for the Hall of Fame, beginning with ASHOF Day at the Races at Oaklawn on March 11, when the newest group of inductees will present trophies in the winner's circle for eight of the day's races.

The 2023 Induction VIP Reception is April 13 at the ASHOF Museum and the induction banquet is April 14 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Tickets are going fast for the reception and induction. For more information or how to join or to just enjoy the history of some of Arkansas' greatest athletes, visit ArkSportsHallofFame.com.

Membership is open and all members are eligible to nominate athletes for the Hall of Fame.

One of the organizations community involvement is through scholarships headed by executive committee member Nancy Williams. At the last meeting, it was voted to increase the number of scholarships to 10. How to apply can be found on the website mentioned above.

The board also approved named its Meritorious Service Award after Jim Rasco, a long time board member who introduced all the past inductees at the banquet. Rasco retired from the ASHOF last week after more than 30 years of service.

The ASHOF celebrity golf tournament will be June 26 at Chenal Country Club. in Little Rock.

. . .

On a personal note, yours truly became one of the more than 2,000 to seek help from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin about my inflamed gas bill that had roared to more than $500.

Turns out while Summit Utilities drafted last month's payment out of my account, it didn't credit me.

The three ladies, Makenna, Rachel and Grace, who helped me were amazingly professional and friendly, and they carefully explained the process to me.

I'm not saying they pulled off a miracle but by the time I got back to my car and called Summit, the problem had been fixed.

I still think we all pay too much for utilities, especially water with that ridiculous reclamation fee.