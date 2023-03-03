Sections
Home show underway

by Spencer Tirey | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Bentonville Ignite students and volunteers Jacob Hillis (from left) and Ethan Chaplain carry couch cushions for the Jack Wills Outdoor Living display, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The Convention Center will host the 33rd annual NWA Home Show featuring 110 vendors each specializing in a variety of home improvement projects from small home projects to new home construction and everything in between. The show will run from Friday to Sunday. People can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at nwahomeshow.com. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Bentonville Ignite students and volunteers Jacob Hillis (left) and Ethan Chaplain carry couch cushions for the Jack Wills Outdoor Living display Thursday at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The Convention Center is hosting the 33rd annual NWA Home Show featuring 110 vendors each specializing in a variety of home improvement projects from small home projects to new home construction and everything in between. The show began Friday and runs through Sunday. People can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at nwahomeshow.com. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.

