Home show underway

Bentonville Ignite students and volunteers Jacob Hillis (left) and Ethan Chaplain carry couch cushions for the Jack Wills Outdoor Living display Thursday at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The Convention Center is hosting the 33rd annual NWA Home Show featuring 110 vendors each specializing in a variety of home improvement projects from small home projects to new home construction and everything in between. The show began Friday and runs through Sunday. People can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at nwahomeshow.com. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Jefferson Ingram sets up a Taylor Juniper for a patio display at the Sharum's Garden Center booth, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The Convention Center is hosting the 33rd annual NWA Home Show featuring 110 vendors each specializing in a variety of home improvement projects from small home projects to new home construction and everything in between. The show began Friday and runs through Sunday. People can buy tickets at the door or ahead of time at nwahomeshow.com. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.

