1A GIRLS: Norfolk bounces back from slow start, stays alive in tournament with win over Dermott

OZARK -- The reigning state champions haven't had smooth sailing in the last 11 months.

The Norfork Lady Panthers underwent a coaching change right after winning the state title last year, and in the second round of the Class 1A state tournament and early on Friday they were bludgeoned on the boards and committed four quick turnovers.

They turned it around with a solid 19 minutes for a 64-40 win over Dermott at the Ozark Activity Center.

Norfork (27-7) will play Rural Special in the second semifinal at 6 p.m. today.

Dermott grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the first 11 minutes, forced Norfork into eight turnovers, and led 24-19 midway of the second quarter.

"They outrebounded it us, it was simple," said Norfork Coach Luke Cornett, who took over in April after two years at Rural Special that included a state championship in 2021 with a win over Norfork. "I don't know how many points they scored on second chances, but it was a lot. That was our main issue the first quarter and a half. Once we started rebounding, we did a lot better job."

Emari Wade, Alacia Carbage, Jayla Foster, and Mia Griffin all had baskets off offensive rebounds for Dermott (28-8).

"It was nerves the first little bit and they jumped out on us," Cornett said. "We got nervous with the ball and had dumb turnovers."

Norfork answered with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter.

Keely Blanchard, who finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds, led the surge with a running jumper inside, Liza Shaddy hit a free throw and followed with a three-pointer, and Blanchard added a free throw and ended the quarter with a three for a 29-24 lead.

"That was huge, it was good for confidence," Cornett said. "We saw the ball go in a few times then everybody gets confidence. It was big for us to go into halftime with the lead."

Norfork started the second half with an 9-0 run and started to take control.

Jordan Rasmussen scored off a rebound, Shaddy drilled another three-pointer, Blanchard hit a jumper, and Kasey Moody converted a layup for a 38-24 cushion.

Senior Kiley Alman, the Most Valuable Player of last year's state championship game, scored 13 points, including a pair of first-quarter three-pointers, and had 8 rebounds.

"We started being smarter with the ball and good things came our way," Alman said. "We weren't nervous, but we knew it could be our last game so we were on the verge."

Shaddy added 13 points.

Foster scored 14 points for Dermott.

WONDERVIEW 55, KIRBY 29

Wonderview allowed one basket in the first half, jumped to a 23-3 lead after a quarter and cruised into the semifinals.

Wonderview (23-8) will play Mammoth Spring at noon today in the first semifinal.

Madi Stovall scored seven of her 14 points in the first quarter, and Abbi Baker added 12 points, including two three-pointers and another bucket in the opening quarter.

Zoey Gaither scored 10 points for Kirby (27-9).

RURAL SPECIAL 66, JASPER 59

Kylan Stevens scored 23 points to pace Rural Special to the second-round win.

Rural Special (20-15) led 14-5 after the first quarter and led from there, taking a 26-20 lead at the half and a 40-32 lead after three quarters.

Raleigh Turner added 11 points for the Lady Rebels.

Jasper (25-13) was led by Aubrey Henderson, who scored 19 points.