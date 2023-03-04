Greek protests deepen after rail disaster





ATHENS, Greece -- Protests have intensified in Greece days after the country's deadliest rail disaster, as thousands of students took to the streets in several cities and some protesters clashed with police in Athens.

At least 57 people -- including several university students -- died when a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday. The government has blamed human error and a railway official faces manslaughter charges.

Friday night's violence was not extensive, and the protests were otherwise peaceful. Clashes also occurred in Greece's second largest city, Thessaloniki.

In Athens, riot police outside parliament fired tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a small number of protesters who hurled petrol bombs at them, set fire to garbage bins, and challenged police cordons. No arrests or injuries were reported.

The protests called by left-wing and student groups were fueled by anger at the perceived lack of safety measures in Greece's rail network. The largest on Friday was in the central Greek city of Larissa, not far from the crash site, where several thousand people marched peacefully. Similar protests were held Wednesday and Thursday.

The accident at Tempe, 235 miles north of Athens, highlighted safety shortcomings in the small but dated rail network.

As recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage Friday and families began receiving the remains of their loved ones, the funeral for the first of the victims was held in northern Greece.

Athina Katsara, a 34-year-old mother of an infant boy, was being buried in her home town of Katerini. Her injured husband was in a hospital and unable to attend.

The force of the head-on collision and resulting fire complicated the task of determining the death toll. Officials worked round the clock to match parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number.

The bodies were returned to families in closed caskets after identification through next-of-kin DNA samples -- a process followed for all the remains.

Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for waited outside a Larissa hospital for test results. Among them was Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son, Denis, remained missing.

"My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car 5, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him," Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.

Flags at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings around Greece remained at half-staff on the third day of national mourning. National rail services were halted by a strike for a second day, with more strikes planned over the weekend.

Police early Friday searched a rail coordination office in Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation. The facility's 59-year-old station manager was arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter.

Stelios Sourlas, a lawyer representing a 23-year-old victim of the collision, said responsibility for the deaths went beyond the station manager.

"The station manager may have the principle responsibility ... but the responsibility is also broader: There are the rail operators and public officials whose job it was to ensure that safety measures and procedures were properly in place," Sourlas said.

Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.

Panos Ruci hugs his wife Mirela Ruci as they wait to hear news about their 22-year old missing son Denis Ruci, outside a hospital in Larissa city, about 355 kilometres (222 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Tuesday's rail crash was the country's deadliest on record. Despite years of Greece's modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



University students hold a black banner as they stand next to riot police quarding the headquarters of private operator Hellenic Train, in Athens, Friday, March 3, 2023. Demonstrators marched through the city center to protest the deaths of dozens of people late Tuesday, in Greece's worst recorded rail accident. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



University students chant slogans during a protest as they head to the headquarters of private operator Hellenic Train, in Athens, Friday, March 3, 2023. Demonstrators marched through the city center to protest the deaths of dozens of people late Tuesday, in Greece's worst recorded rail accident. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



People react during the funeral procession of Athina Katsara, 34, a victim of the trains' collision, during her funeral procession in Katerini, about 433 kilometeres (270 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. The funeral for the first of nearly 60 victims of Greece's worst rail disaster this week was held Friday as families began receiving the remains of their loved ones following a harrowing identification process. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



A military officer and a firefighter stand near the wreckage of the trains, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)



Firefighters stand near the wreckage of the trains, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. Greece has a limited rail network that doesn't reach much of the country. Despite years of modernization projects, much of the key rail control work is still manually operated. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)











