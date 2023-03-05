Business people

Merritt

Thomas Merritt has been named Washington Regional Medical Center's executive director of business services. Merritt worked at Washington Regional as finance director of clinics. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration in accounting and computer science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Lesley Butler, registered nurse, has recently been named director of risk management and regulatory affairs for Washington Regional Medical Center. Butler has served as Washington Regional's regulatory affairs coordinator since 2020. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia.

Kellie Swaim has been named director of home health and hospice services for Washington Regional Medical Center. Swaim first joined Washington Regional in 2010 and has served as director of home health since 2021. Swaim earned her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and holds a master of science in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft has been hired as executive director for the nonprofit Downtown Bentonville Inc. Schlagenhaft served as the group's communications director and has been serving as interim executive director since November.

Namida Lab, a Fayetteville biotechnology company, recently announced the following organizational changes: Anna Daily, Ph.D., has been promoted to chief scientific officer; Jen Morio has been promoted to vice president of operation; Kelsey Kirchner has been promoted to technical lab supervisory; Eric Barnes has been hired as chief financial officer; and Saul Robles has been hired as senior marketing manager.

Desa Rae West, an advanced practice registered nurse, is now providing care for patients with heart rhythm abnormalities at Washington Regional Cardiovascular Clinic, part of the Walker Heart Institute. West received her bachelor of science in nursing from American Public University online and earned a master of science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

Angie Cooper, executive vice president for Heartland Forward, was given a Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion award by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance and Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. The award recognizes Cooper's work leading Heartland Forward's Connecting the Heartland initiative to close the digital divide.

