ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Historic designation — Arkansas has 17 National Landmarks





Being listed on the National Register of Historic Places is an honor. But the designation is not all that remarkable —- given that at least 2,600 properties in Arkansas enjoy that status in some fashion. And that's a sliver among about 1.5 million Historic Places nationwide.

The National Historic Landmark list is light years more exclusive. Arkansas has just 17 landmark listings among the U.S. total of about 2,600. Their ranking is the top National Park Service designation short of being a national park — although it can sometimes be challenging to grasp why the location is extra-special.

To be listed among the plenitude of places on the National Register of Historic Places, a property must meet one of these criteria: make a contribution to the major pattern of American history; be associated with significant people of the U.S. past; have distinctive architectural or construction features; or have yielded or be likely to yield information important to history or prehistory.

Louisiana Purchase State Park is one of the most remote such properties in Arkansas. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler) The much rarer National Historic Landmark is defined as a building, district, object, site or structure where events of national historic significance occurred; places where prominent people lived or worked; icons of ideals that shaped the nation; outstanding examples of design or construction; places characterized by a way of life; or archaeological sites able to yield new information.

Both sets of standards, set by the Park Service, would seem applicable to multitudes of candidates. But Arkansas boasts about 150 National Register listings for each ultra-exclusive Historic Landmark.

Skeptics might view the Landmark list as puzzling or arbitrary. Some sites appearing only on the Register roster would seem as deserving of the ultra-exclusive status — or more so.





Readers can make up their own minds as they size up Arkansas' designated National Landmarks (five of which date to the state's prehistoric era):

◼️ Arkansas Post National Memorial, near Gillett. In 1686, the first semi-permanent European settlement in the Lower Mississippi Valley. And Arkansas' first territorial capital from 1819-1821.

◼️ Bathhouse Row, Hot Springs. Largest collection of vintage bathhouses in the United States and the only federally run spa.

◼️ Camden Expedition Sites, spanning seven counties: Clark, Cleveland, Grant, Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita, Pulaski. Eight Civil War locations.

◼️ Centennial Baptist Church, Helena-West Helena. Site of preaching by Black minister Elias Camp Morris and unofficial headquarters for National Baptist Convention.

◼️ Daisy Bates Home, Little Rock. The dwelling of the Central High School desegregation icon. A cross was burned on its lawn in 1957.

◼️ Eaker Site, near Blytheville. Evidence of prehistoric Nodena populations along with Quapaw occupation.

◼️ Fort Smith National Historic Site. The remains of two 19th-century U.S. military forts and the federal court for the Western District of Arkansas.

◼️ Joseph Taylor Robinson House, Little Rock. Home of the prominent politician who served as U.S. Senate majority leader. He was vice presidential candidate on the unsuccessful 1928 Democratic ticket.

◼️ Little Rock Central High School. Center of the 1957 desegregation crisis that put Arkansas in the unflattering international spotlight.

◼️ Louisiana Purchase Land Survey Beginning Point, at the junction of Lee, Phillips and Monroe counties. Point from which the lands bought in the Louisiana Purchase were later surveyed.

◼️ Menard-Hodges Site, administered as part of Arkansas Post National Memorial. Two large prehistoric mounds and several house mounds plus remains of 17th-century French trading post.

◼️ Nodena Site, Mississippi County. Important Late Mississippian cultural entity, occupied from about 1400-1700.

◼️ Old State House. Little Rock. Arkansas' former state capitol, now a museum focused on history.

◼️ Parkin Indian Mound, Cross County. Late Mississippian and prehistoric palisade village with one mound, possibly the town of Casqui mentioned by 16th-century French explorer Hernando de Soto.

◼️ Plum Bayou Archeological State Park, west of Keo. Formerly known as Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park and one of the most significant remnants of American Indian life in Arkansas.

◼️ Rohwer Relocation Center Memorial Cemetery, Desha County. Site for one of two World War II Japanese-American internment camps in Arkansas.

◼️ USS Hoga, North Little Rock. Former tugboat that survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and is part of the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum.

More information about National Historic Landmarks and the National Register of Historic Places is available by visiting nps.gov.



