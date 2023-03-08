WH raises its profile with 2 big billboards

Roughly every dollar spent on billboard advertising generates almost $6 in product sales, equal to about a 497% return. That's according to Big Colour Signs and Vehicle Wraps, and it seems the research firm, The Arbitron Co., backs that up.

The White Hall City Council and Mayor Noel Foster are banking on this and recently invested in the design and placement of two billboards on two of the city's main thoroughfares.

"We're hoping to grab motorists' attention as they travel into or out of southeast Arkansas," Foster said.

The billboards have been up since the first week in February.

"I have had several people call and compliment the idea and the billboards," Foster said.

One of Arbitron's studies indicated that about 71% of drivers report "often" looking at roadside billboard messages. However, messages need to be eye-catching but simple and a quick read. These are key to effective billboards, Big Colour stated.

White Hall's message is direct and to the point, touting four of the city's amenities, "fuel, dining, hotels, shopping" in that order and in bold, easy-to-read print. It also includes the website VisitWhiteHallAR.org, Foster said.

The billboards, one on U.S. 65 south of the city and one on Interstate 530 about 20 miles north of White Hall, will cost approximately $1,000 a month for each over the next year. The cost is in keeping with Big Colour's estimates.

The money comes from the city's 3% motel and restaurant tax, which is often referred to as the hamburger tax.

This year, the city expects to receive about $1,030,050 from the tax, and will spend about that much on various expenses including the billboards.

"I have had a number of business owners thank us for doing it. It's our way of promoting our city and its businesses," Foster said about the reason for the big outdoor advertising.