ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Pops visit planned to ‘Jurassic Park’

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:31 a.m.
An entrepreneur who has figured how to recreate actual dinosaurs — including a T-Rex — from DNA he has extracted from mosquitoes in prehistoric amber creates a theme park to show them off in "Jurassic Park." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson offer up a roaring good time as they perform John Williams' score, "live to film," to the movie "Jurassic Park."

The film will run, complete with dialogue but no music — the orchestra provides that — on a high-resolution screen behind the musicians, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

It's the third concert in the orchestra's 2022–23 First Orion Pops season. Sponsor is Simmons Bank.

Tickets are $19-$77, $15 for college students and active-duty military, free for Arkansas students with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids' Ticket. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.


