Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Dark Afternoon in the ninth

BEST BET Gunning in the fifth

LONG SHOT Mystery Man in the fourth

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

LEVY*** has not raced since September, but he has spent his 11-race career running in maiden allowance races, and he has been earning Beyer figures that are clearly fastest in this field of maiden claimers. FIVE O FOX has shown good early speed in two recent sprint races, and he looms a wire-to-wire threat with a kinder two-turn pace. LOBO IRISH weakened inside the final furlong when fourth-best in his first try around two turns, and he has improved in each of his four races.

1 Levy;Bejarano;Moquett;4-5

2 Five O Fox;Wales;Peitz;5-2

6 Lobo Irish;Hiraldo;Moysey;4-1

4 Riante Sky;Medellin;Milligan;10-1

1a Just Because;Asmussen;Moquett;4-5

5 Daboogeyman;Borel;Borel;15-1

7 Other Times;Bailey;Roberts;20-1

3 Blame It;HTorres;Martin;30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

IMMORAL** has sprinted competitively at this class level, and he is bred to route and excel on a wet track. HAPPY BOY ROCKET rallied to fourth after a poor start in a useful sprint tuneup, and his best races last season were at route distances. LIARS CLUB has finished second in both recent races since the addition of blinkers, and both were at this level and on a wet surface.

5 Immoral;Castillo;Villafranco;5-2

6 Happy Boy Rocket;Torres;Asmussen;7-2

1 Liars Club;Cabrera;McKnight;3-1

8 Major Contender;Arrieta;Contreras;9-2

3 Rounder;Bejarano;Van Berg;5-1

2 Sheer Element;Santana;Gibson;12-1

4 Crow's Nest;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

7 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

DANCIN ROCKET** finished second behind a late-running and heavily favored winner last month, and the 5-year-old has early speed and posted a good subsequent breeze. KING DOODLE is a consistent late-running sprinter with competitive Beyer figures, and he represents the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. NATORADE had to overcome a poor break from the gate in a deceptively good fifth-place debut, and he should benefit from the experience of rallying through traffic.

7 Dancin Rocket;Jordan;Martin;9-5

5 King Doodle;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

8 Natorade;Quinonez;Quinonez;9-2

4 Infiltrator;Saez;Lukas;4-1

6 Joe Bill;Fuentes;Smith;10-1

3 Mattfoleyvanman;Bejarano;Moquett;20-1

1 Texas Pharoah;Torres;Keithan;30-1

2 Andrew's Vision;Bailey;McBride;30-1

1a R R Empire;Triana;Keithan;30-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MYSTERY MAN** earned strong Beyer figures in a four-race winning streak last season at Prairie Meadows, and he appears to be getting back into a peak form for his third start of the meeting. SIDETOWN possesses excellent early speed, and the in-form runner keeps the leading rider. CHAPEL BARN finished second at a big price in his last race at this class level, and he did win a starter allowance over a sloppy track last spring at Oaklawn.

7 Mystery Man;Jordan;Martin;5-1

4 Sidetown;Torres;Prather;3-1

5 Chapel Barn;Medellin;Altamirano;7-2

1 Coltons Dream;Cabrera;Broberg;9-2

6 Dilettante;Juarez;Hollendorfer;4-1

3 Violent Gigi;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

2 Freudian Fate;Triana;Dixon;8-1

5 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

GUNNING*** finished a troubled second behind a talented filly in her debut last summer at Churchill and followed the effort with an authoritative victory in a race that produced four next-out winners. She is back on Lasix for her 2023 debut and has been working fast and often. HYPERSPORT suffered a tough-luck defeat as an even-money favorite, and the local stake-placed sprinter switches to the leading rider. FASHION RAGE is a lightly-raced 5-year-old mare who fires big when fresh, and trainer Bret Calhoun boasts a high win percentage with horses returning from a layoff.

7 Gunning;Arrieta;McPeek;3-1

8 Hypersport;Torres;Mason;8-5

5 Fashion Rage;Cabrera;Calhoun;4-1

9 Lady Demaree;Zimmerman;Diodoro;6-1

2 Kant Believe It;De La Cruz;DiVito;8-1

3 Hartley;Jordan;Chleborad;12-1

4 Off Ramp;Castillo;Rosin;15-1

1 Azul Tequila;Cheminaud;Correas;20-1

6 Bertie's Cause;Santana;Broberg;30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

RELENTLESS ROCKET** has recorded three good works since a troubled fifth-place debut, and she is taking a slight drop in class. COROMANDEL finished third in an open maiden claiming race, and she is a logical threat with a drop into a state-bred race. COURAGEOUS CAPPEN is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time at the meeting, and she owns the fastest last race Beyer figure.

11 Relentless Rocket;Jordan;Chleborad;7-2

5 Coromandel;Arrieta;Schultz;5-2

3 Courageous Cappen;Harr;Cline;4-1

10 Bootlegging Girl;Gonzalez;Jacquot;9-2

7 Honeycamp;De La Cruz;Cates;8-1

8 Ebbi Blue;Borel;Borel;15-1

9 Driving;Baze;Pish;15-1

1 Debbie's Rocket;Bailey;Roberts;20-1

4 My Moonlight Lady;Zimmerman;Martin;20-1

2 Brooke's All In;Saez;Dixon;30-1

6 Elmo's Secret;Cabrera;Pish;30-1

7 Purse $103,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance

HEROIC MOVE** was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a determined career debut victory, and he may overcome a lack of experience by being too talented for this group. B MINOR defeated a nice maiden field at Churchill going a one-turn mile, and his ability may be clouded by three one-paced races on turf. SILVER HEIST was beaten only one length at this level two races back at Fair Grounds, and he is adding blinkers after a poor effort in the GII Risen Star.

2 Heroic Move;Geroux;Cox;8-5

6 B Minor;Cabrera;McPeek;8-1

3 Silver Heist;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

5 Funny Uncle;Court;Vance;7-2

1 Mendelssohns March;Arrieta;McPeek;8-1

4 Judo;Garcia;Cox;15-1

7 El Tomate;Torres;Silva;20-1

8 Game Keeper;Saez;Lukas;20-1

9 Line to Gain;Castillo;Litfin;30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PAYNE** finished full of run in a dominating victory in his second start at the meeting, and the pace figures contentious and fast enough to set up his late run. HEART RHYTHM is a multiple stake-placed sprinter this winter at Fair Grounds, and he returns to his best distance after a fourth-place finish in the Fifth Season at Oaklawn. FULL AUTHORITY has won his past three races at Oaklawn, and the 6-year-old is in the best form of his career.

3 Payne;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

5 Heart Rhythm;Bejarano;Ortiz;3-1

1 Full Authority;Court;Compton;7-2

2 Kavod;Cabrera;Hartman;4-1

4 One for Richie;Arrieta;Contreras;9-2

6 Seven Nation Army;Santana;Moquett;10-1

9 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

DARK AFTERNOON*** has four months of encouraging works leading up to his debut, and he has high percentage connections and is perfectly placed in a $30,000 maiden claimer. ETERNALLY GRATEFUL easily owns the fastest Beyer figure in the field, and the late-running sprinter switches to the leading rider. CHARLIE WHISKEY flashed good speed in his only race as a juvenile, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is treated with Lasix for the first time and picks up his go-to rider in Ricardo Santana Jr.

5 Dark Afternoon;Juarez;Hartman;4-1

4 Eternally Grateful;Torres;Broberg;5-2

1 Charlie Whiskey;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

11 Gone Again;Arrieta;Becker;5-1

10 Sergeant Countzler;Bejarano;Hiles;6-1

2 Wellwrit;Saez;Loy;15-1

6 Six Whips;Court;Moysey;12-1

8 Shotgun Billie;Cabrera;Ortiz;20-1

3 Tap That Dial;Harr;Vance;30-1

7 Windtapper Win;Bailey;Roberts;30-1

9 Double Strike;Bowen;Puhich;20-1