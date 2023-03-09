Sanders supports bill requiring tech companies to verify users' age before granting access to social media

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced support Thursday for new legislation to require that social media companies verify users’ age before giving them access to their site.

Under Senate Bill 396, social media users younger than 18 would have to seek parental permission to have an account. The bill would require large social media companies to contract with third parties to institute age verification checks for users.

The Republican governor said the measure would protect children from “big tech companies” who exploit them for profit. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, and Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris.

“Arkansas is finally giving parents the tools to protect their children,” Sanders said. “We believe parents’ rights is paramount, and we won’t let big tech’s bottom line stand in the line of our kids’ safety.”



