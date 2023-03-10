Fayetteville School Board selects Mulford as superintendent after tossing first two finalists

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School Board decided late Wednesday to offer the superintendent's job to John Mulford.

The board chose Mulford, currently the deputy superintendent of operations for Springfield Public Schools in Missouri, in a unanimous vote during a special meeting Wednesday. The decision was announced in a news release Thursday.

He stands to be the 14th superintendent in the school district's 152-year history.

"We are very excited to be able to offer this position to Dr. Mulford," board President Nika Waitsman said in the release. "We had an excellent pool of candidates, and, after a careful review and numerous interviews, we are confident that we've made a strong choice to lead Fayetteville Public Schools."

Mulford, 47, is expected to begin the job July 1. He'll succeed John L. Colbert, the district's superintendent since 2018. Colbert, 68, is retiring after 47 years with the district.

The board will negotiate a contract with Mulford, according to the release.

"I am humbled and honored to serve as the next superintendent for Fayetteville Public Schools," Mulford said in the release. "During my interview with the board of education, I was inspired by their collective commitment to excellence while prioritizing the uniqueness of each individual. My wife and I are excited to become part of the Fayetteville community and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together. Go Bulldogs!"

The board interviewed Mulford on Monday. Jeannine Porter, chief of marketing, communications and strategic initiatives for the Irving Independent School District in Texas, was interviewed Wednesday.

The board narrowed its candidate list from 31 to six during a special meeting Jan. 28. The board interviewed those six before initially trimming the field to Anthony Rossetti, superintendent of the Webb City School District in Missouri, and Brad Swofford, superintendent of the Branson School District. But after in-person interviews with Rossetti and Swofford, the board Feb. 24 decided to interview Mulford and Porter in person.

It's Mulford's 26th year in education, and he's been a teacher and administrator in public and private schools, according to a biography provided by the Fayetteville district.

After five years in the private-school sector with Heritage Christian School, he moved to the public realm at the West Plains R-VII School District in Missouri, the biography states. He advanced to be a middle school assistant principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in the West Plains district.

Mulford then spent three years as superintendent of the Meramec Valley R-III School District in Pacific, Mo., the bio said, before moving to his current position in Springfield. Springfield is Missouri's largest school district with around 24,600 students and 3,600 employees on 50 campuses.