Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS xxxx

MEET 102-357 (28.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Master of Arms in the third

BEST BET Secret Fix in the seventh

LONG SHOT Mojo Man in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

BAD OUTLOOK*** was an improved third in her first start for the leading trainer, and she is dropping in class and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. CRYSTAL CRESCENT lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a strong second-place finish last weekend, and she is back in her division after competing against males. G MONEY LIV led for six furlongs in a useful two-turn try, and she is back at a preferred distance and drew a favorable post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Bad OutlookTorresDiodoro8-5

3 Crystal CrescentSaezMcKnight9-5

7 G Money LivDe La CruzJansen10-1

4 Ain'tnosweetieCabreraLitfin5-1

6 Jeri DawnJordanMartin6-1

2 Mo SilverGarciaMorse12-1

1 Adele's BlingZimmermanDurham20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

IPSUM GRATUS** was a clear winner in a $20,000 claimer and was best in a troubled previous race against starter allowance rivals. MIDNIGHT'S GIRL was run down by the top selection inside the final 100 yards in her last start, and the versatile runner was a clear conditioned claiming winner in her previous race. UNDECODED rallied to an upset victory last month against similar, and she put together a three-race win streak last spring.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Ipsum GratusSaezMcKnight2-1

3 Midnight's GirlZimmermanBroberg5-2

5 UndecodedTorresMartin4-1

2 MumblebeeCabreraMcKnight5-1

7 XylophoneBaileyMcBride6-1

4 EveryotherwonMichelLauer10-1

1 Duchess BubblesMedellinMilligan20-1

3 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $32,000

MASTER OF ARMS**** set a fast and pressured pace in a second-place return from a five-month layoff, and he figures to be a more fit runner in a slightly softer spot. VICTORY MARCH broke poorly when overmatched in an allowance race, but he fits well in a conditioned claimer and his good fast track form is clouded by lesser races on wet surfaces. FAMILY TRADITION is a lightly-raced finisher with steadily ascending Beyer speed figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Master of ArmsBejaranoMoquett8-5

2 Victory MarchJuarezMcKnight7-2

5 Family TraditionTorresBroberg4-1

1 Blow TorchCastilloVillafranco5-1

6 Touch CodeCourtCompton8-1

4 Easy Big BoySantanaAsmussen10-1

3 Under the GunAsmussenAsmussen12-1

4 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

MOJO MAN** exits a front-running fourth-place route finish at a higher claiming price, and he is back at his best distance and should be close to the pace in a field with little speed. GOZILLA is taking a slight drop and adding blinkers for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro, and an improved break from the gate will make him a strong threat. SLAM DUNK SERMON has been determined in two races at the meeting, and the often claimed sprinter did win 4 of 9 races in 2022.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Mojo ManBowenDiVito6-1

7 GozillaJuarezDiodoro2-1

5 Slam Dunk SermonCastilloRosin5-2

4 Lake RadioSantanaSmith7-2

6 WindcrackerBejaranoCompton5-1

2 Big NickGallardoLitfin12-1

1 TotalizerCabreraVillafranco15-1

5 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

BOLIVER*** broke slowly in a seventh-place debut last month, but he still earned the field's fastest Beyer figure and is dropping into the softer maiden claiming ranks. STORM STRATEGY encountered early trouble in an improved third-place finish, which was his first try around two turns. BLACK APPLE has finished with energy in two sprint races, and he keeps high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 BoliverBejaranoMoquett8-5

10 Storm StrategyAsmussenAsmussen3-1

3 Black AppleSantanaOrtiz9-2

8 Lake HamiltonTorresBroberg6-1

4 Singing GroomWalesHornsby12-1

1 All in Good TimeJordanMartin15-1

6 Seeking ChromeCabreraPish15-1

2 Jim NedBazePish15-1

9 Work All DayCourtHewitt20-1

7 Outlaw RunHarrCline30-1

6 Purse $51,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

SHADY EMPIRE** dueled for the lead throughout in a photo-finish loss when making his 2023 debut, and he appears improved for trainer Robertino Diodoro. PIONEERING PAPA has recorded both of his wins at Santa Anita, and he ships from California at the top of his game. PLEDGEOFALLEGIANCE has rallied in consecutive fourth-place finishes at this level, but may need a faster pace than he is likely to see.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Shady EmpireZimmermanDiodoro2-1

4 Pioneering PapaTorresDiodoro9-5

3 PledgeofallegianceAsmussenAsmussen4-1

1 Lucky BossDe La CruzContreras5-1

5 Boat SongGallardoRobertson12-1

2 Spend BenjaminsBejaranoShorter12-1

7 Amani's EagleGonzalezRodriguez15-1

7 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

SECRET FIX*** has kept top company and has been unfortunate to catch a muddy track in two local races. But she was a dominating winner in her last fast track race at Del Mar and is taking a significant drop. KNOWING GLANCE has not raced since a second-place finish last summer at Saratoga, and she appears to be working well for a hot trainer-rider team. DREAM STREAK is moving up a condition following a four-length victory, and she has put six competitive races in succession.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Secret FixTorresDiodoro9-5

9 Knowing GlanceCastilloMaker2-1

6 Dream StreakAsmussenAsmussen5-1

2 Jackies IrishdreamJordanRichard12-1

8 Berry GoodBejaranoRobertson10-1

1 Frosted BlueLeaheyHollendorfer12-1

5 Sassy SageyZimmermanCompton12-1

10 Morning TwilightSantanaAsmussen12-1

4 Lady AstridHarrCline30-1

3 Mi CrescendoBaileyHaran30-1

8 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

PATTERN BET** finished no worse than second in six races in 2022, and she suffered through a rough trip when beaten only two lengths Feb. 20. ONE WAY OR ANOTHER has lost a late lead in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the beaten even-money favorite is once again the one to catch and beat. MS CARROLL COUNTY defeated maiden allowance rivals by six widening lengths, and the lightly raced and improving filly is a repeat candidate.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Pattern BetBejaranoMoquett5-2

6 One Way Or AnotherGarciaMorse9-5

3 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon9-2

10 MozingoTorresAmoss8-1

2 Gramercy ParkSantanaOrtiz8-1

4 She's StormingJordanHewitt12-1

5 Early DismissalQuinonezWitt20-1

1 Hamazing DebateGonzalezGonzalez20-1

8 K J's Pistol AnnieBaileyHornsby20-1

9 OochieBorelBorel30-1

11 Guest in My HeartGallardoAltamirano30-1

9 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

PINK ACE** has been working fast and often up to her career debut, and she picks up the leading rider and is spotted well in a maiden claiming sprint. THORN CROWN has pressed the pace in a three-race career, and she may have finally found a field she can lead from gate to wire. TIZ SWEET CANDY was forwardly placed in a race dominated by late-runners in her career debut, and she figures fit and is taking a slight drop.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Pink AceTorresMcPeek3-1

6 Thorn CrownSantanaAsmussen2-1

10 Tiz Sweet CandyMedellinMilligan10-1

7 Her Name Was LolaJordanJordan5-1

2 Singing EmmaDe La CruzLoy8-1

1 Nelly LarkinCabreraSmith10-1

8 I'm Beth DuttonBazePuhich8-1

3 Mrs. MacomberBowenMartin15-1

9 Sawyer's SweetieEramiaVon Hemel30-1

4 SteponthefootfeetCastilloVillafranco30-1