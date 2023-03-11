Hawaii 2023

31 travelers went on a Hawaiian adventure Feb.26-March 6. 27 of us got the opportunity to spend an additional night in Houston waiting on an airplane that didn’t have problems. Eventually we all made it to Honolulu. We started off our trip with a great lunch at the Ritz Carlton Quiora restaurant, getting to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. Once lunch was over, we went a short distance to our hotel in Waikiki. The evening was on our own to explore, and many of us wandered down to watch the sunset at the beach. The beaches we were by on both islands were nowhere like what we are used to in Florida. These had great vistas, but little sand and waterfront swimming opportunities.

Since we had lost a day, Nick and I had a little shuffling to do. Our first stop was the Urban Garden Center, a project of the University of Hawaii and their Master Gardeners. This 30 acre garden was started in 1988, and is just now rebounding from covid restrictions. It was broken up into numerous gardens, and we had several MG’s lead us through the gardens. We saw some many unusual and interesting plants—one I want to try. Culantro, as opposed to cilantro, tastes like a stronger cilantro, but is a perennial herb, versus an annual one. Culantro is Eryngium foetidum, and looks more like a narrow-leafed lettuce than cilantro. I am not sure if it would be a perennial for us or not, but it should grow all summer, where cilantro bolts and goes to seed in the heat. I am going to try it this year.

While we enjoyed the tour and all the plants we saw, the other plant we were all blown away by was their cotton. The same annual cotton we grow, was a tree in Hawaii. The tree was loaded with cotton bolls, and small cotton plants were growing underneath from dropped seeds.

We then went to Pearl Harbor. Once we arrived we were told high winds were preventing the small ferries from taking visitors to the Arizona memorial. Disappointed, but not alone (the ferry had not run for 5 days), we watched the movie and toured the exhibits before heading on.

The afternoon was open, with many of us signing up for either a glass bottom boat tour, or a whale watching tour. I took the whale watching tour, and while it was great fun to be out on the water, we did not see any whales.

While on Oahu, we also toured two botanical gardens, both of which were great, with so many interesting tropical plants. Wahiawa was smaller but unique, and Waimea Botanical Gardens were large and most plants were well-labeled. We also got to eat at one of their famous food trucks, and got to see the north shore, and the sites where Jurassic Park, King Kong and other movies were made.

After our stay on Oahu, we puddle-jumped to the big Island of Hawaii. We stayed on the Kona side, but did visit the Hilo side. This is a big island.

Some of our favorite stops were a Vanillerie—where we learned all about growing and processing vanilla. Now we know why it is so expensive to buy. Each flower on this unique orchid plant is still hand-pollinated. Pods take 9 months to mature and must each be picked by hand. It was an excellent tour. In addition to vanilla, we also toured an amazing chocolate farm. Hamakua Chocolate farm is run by two men who do almost all the work themselves. From growing the cacao, to harvesting it and drying, to making the chocolate and wrapping them and selling them. They also grow many of the spices they use in their chocolates, from cinnamon, and allspice, to ginger, and nutmeg. It was a steep walk up after walking down, but well worth it.





We also visited a coffee plantation and a salt farm. Who knew how sea salt gets harvested? It was quite interesting. We also toured Casa de las Palmas, a unique and beautiful garden on Hilo that is centered around palms of all types, but an amazing collection of plants is included. Not only did we get to admire this fabulous garden, but we had a delicious lunch there as well.

We also went to the Kona Cloud Forest, which was interesting, but perhaps a bit more challenging a walk than we had prepared for. Luckily, we enjoyed the visit and all returned in one piece.

We also got to visit the Volcanoes National Park, which had a lot of smoke still coming out. Our guides were pretty certain that with the amount of activity we saw, there would be more eruptions in the near future.

We packed a lot into 8 days and saw so many new things. Our guides were all impressive, but particularly the two bus drivers/guides the day we spent in Hilo. The vistas were amazing on both islands. We had a little rain—it is like in Florida, where one minute it is raining, and the next the sun is shining. We saw more rainbows in the time we were there, than I have seen in a couple of years at home.

We had a great group of travelers, who were always on time, took what came in stride and never complained. We ate some wonderful meals, got some time to explore on our own, or shop, or hike. We made many new friends and reconnected with old friends. We all enjoyed each other’s company. We were also happy to meet Nick (our travel agent extraordinaire) in person for the first time. It was a great first trip for 2023, and now on to Michigan in June and Vancouver/Victoria in August/September!



