Meagan Elizabeth Alexander - Dawson Reed Danley

Meagan Elizabeth Alexander and Dawson Reed Danley exchanged marriage vows on March 5 in Anthony Chapel at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs. Chris Truby of Agape Church in Little Rock officiated.

Parents of the bride are Faith and Alvin Alexander of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Lana Beard of Little Rock and Louella and the late Alvin Alexander of New Orleans.

The groom is the son of Sharon and Bryce Danley of Fort Worth. His grandparents are Johnell and Sammy Smith and Barbara and Bob Danley, all of Fort Worth.

The chapel was decorated with arrangements of white and antique hydrangeas and blush and dark red roses. Music was by Louis Pettinelli Entertainment.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a dove-satin ivory gown. The fitted bodice had off-the-shoulder organza sleeves and a straight banded neckline. The skirt extended to a cathedral-length train. Her three-tier veil of ivory embroidered tulle was edged with pearls and crystal. She carried a rounded bouquet of hydrangeas and roses.

Alexandra Beard of Little Rock was her sister's maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Alexander of Little Rock, Sarah Clemmons of Maumelle and Kendall Pattillo of Fort Worth. They wore wine-colored gowns in the style of their choice and carried bouquets of hydrangeas.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Arabella Temple of Little Rock and Knox Pattillo of Fort Worth.

Best man was Tyler Williams of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. Groomsmen were Bret Williams of Belmont, N.C.; Dixon Pattillo of Fort Worth; John Hoverson of San Antonio; Jake Kulhanek of Highland Village, Texas; and David Santayana of Bartonville, Texas.

A reception was held at The Reserve at Hot Springs. Dinner tables in the greenhouse were decorated with burgundy table runners, flower arrangements and gold candelabra. A tent for dancing was on the grand lawn with music by DJ Chris Hoskins.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Texas Christian University and is a geospatial analyst at Nelson Intelligence Solutions (NIS).

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of North Texas and is a first year medical student at the Long School of Medicine, UT Health San Antonio.

After a wedding trip to Kauai, Hawaii, the couple will live in San Antonio.