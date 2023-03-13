Senate approves bill restricting transgender people from using bathroom of choice at public schools

The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved a bill that would restrict transgender people from using a bathroom of their choice at public and open enrollment charter schools.

The Senate voted 29-6 to approve House Bill 1156 by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, sending the bill to the House of Representatives to consider a Senate amendment.

The bill will require public schools and open enrollment charter schools to prohibit people from using a mutual-occupancy restroom that does not correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill also would apply to places at schools where people "may be in various stages of undress" around others, which would include locker rooms, changing rooms or shower rooms.



