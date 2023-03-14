Siloam Springs man pleads guilty to raping 13-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to raping a 13-year-old girl.

Lamar Briggs, 42, pleaded guilty to rape, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child.

Briggs was arrested in May 2022.

Siloam Springs police started investigating after the girl reported Briggs had been sexually assaulting her for the last three years, according to the probable cause affidavit. The girl gave details of the abuse when she was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit.

She said Briggs had her watch adult pornography and then perform the same acts with him, according to the affidavit. Police interviewed Briggs, who admitted to engaging in sex acts with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Briggs to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He will be required to register as a sex offender.