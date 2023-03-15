Homemakers study personal development

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met Feb. 28 at the White Hall Library. President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Dee Kindrick read the Thought of the Month "Five areas of personal development are mental, social, spiritual, emotional and physical."

Vice President Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker's Creed. Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: Reading can expand your knowledge and vocabulary and keep you informed. Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Heb. 6:10-11. Members answered the roll call by answering the question "What do you do to improve your personal development skills?"

Kay Cromwell presented the program on "Learning about Anxiety & Depression." She focused more on personal development and asked the members "What is personal development?" She said it is a lifelong process of growth -- expanding ideas, adventures, acceptance -- in situations we can't change, family issues, drug and alcohol use, death, divorce and also it is learning new skills.

She said Extension Homemakers Club members foster personal development by doing community service, making caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital, having food drives, and holding educational classes, among other things.

Cromwell went over things that hinder or slow personal development and reviewed a list of Keys to Happiness: Develop a great attitude; Keep your perspective; Know your genes; Exercise; Eat healthy; Plan for the future; Grow in your faith; Be a giver and always have something to look forward to. Cromwell also discussed "What is Anxiety?" and "What is Depression?"

She suggested some ways to respond to someone in your life who is experiencing anxiety or depression and gave a handout on the subject to members, along with the phone number of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences AR Connect Now for anyone experiencing increased stress or other urgent concerns: (800) 482-9921. This is a virtual mental health and substance abuse program.

The team there is trained to meet your needs. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you would like a copy of the handout from this program, contact Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033.

Kindrick, continuing education/historian chairman, reported on several coming events and said the flowers are in full bloom at Moss Mountain.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that 258 items were collected and delivered to the Children's Advocacy Center at Pine Bluff at the January meeting, including 239 snack items, 7 blankets and 12 stuffed items/toys. Thirty-seven food items were also collected and delivered to the White Hall Food Pantry. The item for the food pantry for the March meeting will be canned meat.

During the business meeting, hostess assignments were made for the remainder of the club year and craft ideas were discussed for the county workshop in May.

Payton announced coming events:

The Home and Garden Show at the White Hall Community Center will be April 15. Everyone is encouraged to bring canned food to the event to fill a truck for food pantries.

April, May and June Leader Training classes will all be on April 4 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office.

Refreshments were furnished by Payton, Marnette Reed and Jim Wilson. If you are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers, call any member or Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.