Eleanor Williams, 22, of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, England, was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for falsely claiming on Facebook that she was drugged, raped and forced into sex trafficking overseas.

Victor Hill, former sheriff of Clayton County, Ga., will remain free on bond until the U.S. Bureau of Prisons orders him to report to facility to serve 1½ years for violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.

Justyna Wydrzynska, an activist and co-founder of the Abortion Dream Team, was sentenced to eight months of community service for helping a victim of domestic violence access abortion pills in Poland, where most abortion procedures are banned.

Aimen Halim claims he wouldn't have purchased boneless wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Mount Prospect, Ill., had he known the product wasn't made of deboned chicken wings and accused the restaurant in a class-action suit of falsely advertising the products.

Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Conn., said she "will now face fewer obstacles in accessing the autonomy, control and choice," as the Fallopian tube cancer patient reached a settlement with Vermont that will allow her to be the first non-resident to take advantage of its assisted suicide law.

Jim Donelon, a Republican who is in his fourth term as Louisiana's insurance commissioner, announced he wouldn't seek reelection to the post, noting that he wants "to enjoy the remaining years of my life with my family and hopefully some new hobbies."

Manolis Psarros, a state-employed archaeologist in Greece, is recovering at home with "broken ribs and extensive bruising" after he was beaten and left unconscious and bleeding in the street, said Despina Koutsoumba, head of an archaeologists' association that protested the assault.

Christine Santos, who for 12 years trained Kiska, the killer whale famous for its appearance in the movie, "Free Willy," said she was shocked to learn of the orca's death, "but at the same time I'm just really relieved she's not alone anymore."

Nathan Reeves, a 20-year-old podcaster, said he was "was just freaking out that I got the whole thing on film" when an SUV crashed into a Houston cafe as he was recording an interview with a photographer.