



Parks committee to meet Thursday

The Hot Springs Parks and Trails Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Parks and Trails conference room in the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St.

The agenda will include the City Trails System presentation, updates on major projects, letters of support for 2023 grants and 2023 community recreation project updates.

For more information on the committee, visit http://www.cityhs.net/PTAC.

Civil service panel plans to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.

The agenda will include monthly reports from the fire and police departments, job descriptions for fire training officer positions, and the proposed addition of a police new hire testing date on May 6.

For more information on the commission and to view the latest agenda, visit http://www.cityhs.net/csc.

Gas main work to close part of Winans

Winans Street, between Shady Grove and Golf Links roads, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for new gas main service connections.

Caution signs and flaggers will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route in this area.



