Northwest Arkansas Community College board approves $4 fee for athletics, student activities in split vote

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Community College board of trustees on Monday approved a fee of $4 per credit hour to fund athletics and student activities.

The 5-3 vote followed a spirited discussion about the role sports should play at the college.

Talks centered on whether there should be a part- or full-time athletic director, how to balance funding between student fees and the community and how much the college should expand its athletic program. Concerns were voiced about adding more expenses for students.

Another key topic was how sports teams might boost the college's brand, perhaps giving students a sense of pride and a rallying point. Then there's the issue of area athletes who go elsewhere after high school because the college doesn't offer opportunities in their particular sports.

Those matters weren't settled. But the fee made it through.

Trustees Todd Schwartz, Lori Frank, Ron Branscum, Jonathan Woods and Amber Latimer voted for it. Rachel Harris, Joe Spivey and Carolyn Reeves voted against it.

The $4 per credit hour fee would amount to $472,688 over five years on average, said Justin White, vice president of student services. The fee will take effect July 1, the start of fiscal year 2024.

"The money will fund our current athletic program as it is now and then give a substantial amount of money to student life on campus," White said. "It's going to be great for our students. It's good for the community."

The college has one National Junior College Athletic Association-approved sport -- cross country -- and fields men's and women's teams in that sport.