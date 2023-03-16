LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Americana singer-songwriter Parker Millsap at tavern

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Marauda, Jessica Audiffred, Rated R ($30-$45)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

7 p.m.: Sounds of Unity, Ten Penny Gypsy, Midnight South

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St.; (501) 244-8800; robinsoncenter.com

7:30 p.m.: Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular ($34-$49)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour with Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Two Shot Blondie, The Chores, Randall Shreve ($8)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205; thejointargenta.com

7:30 p.m.: Eric Lugosch ($30)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Blake Shelton, with Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean ($30-$249)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8 p.m.: Kameron Marlowe, with Wyatt McCubbin ($20-$79)

◼️ Walton Arts Center — Baum Walker Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7 p.m.: STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie ($18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7-10 p.m.: Best Dam Blues Jam, with Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-4161; gclibrary.com

4-5:45 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's Restaurante, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6-8:30 p.m. Piano Man

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco, 822 E. Sixth St.; (501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

8 p.m.: The Espionage Act

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.: Rodney Block, with Bijoux & Tawanna Campbell ($20)

◼️ Charlie's Place, 8624 Interstate 30; (501) 562-1313

9 p.m.: StageFright, with Brass Tacks

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

8 p.m.: Penguin Dilemma

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Colony House, with Little Image ($13.50-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

6-9 p.m.: "The Seisiun"

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road; (501) 562-3131; murrysdp.com

7:30 p.m.: Travis LeDoyt (as young Elvis Presley) $30 show only; $42 dinner and show)

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Austin Meade, with Hayefield ($15)

◼️ Shooters Sports Bar & Grill, 9500 Interstate 30; (479) 287-9892

8 p.m.: Eslabon Armado

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10-$72)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Eric Ware Duo

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Parker Millsap, with Annie Ford ($18)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Johnny Fritts, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.: Ponder the Albatross ($8)

◼️ Taqueria La Culpable, 4000 Vali Court; (501) 420-1501; taquerialaculpable.com

8 p.m.: Banda Territorial ($40 after 8 p.m.)

SHERWOOD

◼️ Joey's Bar and Grill, 7404 Arkansas 107; (501) 392-6127

7-10 p.m.: Mason Stills album release party

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Lypstik Hand Grenade

BRYANT

◼️ Station 209, 209 B St.; (501) 397-4765

7-10 p.m.: Destiny Band

CABOT

◼️ Deer Creek Fire & Stone, 2541 W. Main St.; (501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Blackstrap

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Lane Long ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Darren Barry

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Chris Canterbury

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Brick Fields ($8)

9 p.m.: Green Acres

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Pecos & the Rooftops, with Joint Custody ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

4-7 p.m.: Wood N Wind

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District, Bridge Street at Malvern Avenue; (501) 321-2277; shorteststpats.com

8 p.m.: The Molly Ringwalds

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

8 p.m.: EDM & Dubstep tribute featuring DJ Sancheeze, with Zed's Dead

◼️ Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge, 305 Malvern Ave.; (501) 623-6600; hotelhotsprings.org

4 p.m.: Just Sayin' Band

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

6-10 p.m.: Encore ("Shamrockin'" event)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Han Duo

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ Arrow Bar, 110 E. 36th St.; (870) 772-1171

8:30 p.m.: Various Blonde and Franklin Pearl & The Moon

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: O'Malley's Prayer

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (870) 774-3333; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: Jace & Heather

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskyrivercountry.com

9:30 p.m.: Clay Logan Band

For 30 years, Pete Morton has been performing all over the world, often regarded as one of the best on the contemporary roots music scene. His latest album, "A Golden Thread," has received rave reviews with eight newly self-penned songs. Morton plays a Little Rock Folk Club show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hibernia Irish Tavern in Little Rock. (Special to the Democat-Gazette)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Karla Case Band

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7:30 p.m.: Little Rock Folk Club present Pete Morton ($15; military $10; students with ID $8; accompanied children 12 and under free)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.:

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m. Levels, Divisive, Smoke Signals, Coachlight, Regions ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

7 p.m.: Craig Hendricks

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Bongzilla, Deadbird ($18)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Johnny Fritts, Matt Sammons

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: The 1 oz Jig

◼️ Boot Barn, 4235 E. McCain Blvd.; (501) 621-2800

12:30-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

◼️ Ton's Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

2 p.m.: Jason Campbell

SHERWOOD

◼️ Moose Lodge #942, 4000 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 835-1200

7-10 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrett Baber ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Taylor's Made Café, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10 p.m.: Greg Madden

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Nightliners

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Double Wide Trailer

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Deep Sequence, with Recycled Funk ($15-$20)

FOREMAN

◼️ Backyard Social Club, 287 Arkansas 41 South; (870) 542-5839

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Gonuts

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (501) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: Landrest, Collin vs Adam, Various Blonde

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ The Venue by Fancy Schmancy, Pickin' in the Pines, 4010 Park Ave.; (501) 318-3533

1 p.m.: Ray Weathers

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ Balboa Club, 111 Balboa Way; (501) 226-0383; balboaclubrestaurant.com

7-9 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District

8 p.m.: Village People

JONESBORO

◼️ Native Brew Works, 515 S. Gee St.; (870) 206-7278; nativebrewworks.com

6:30-9 p.m.: Erin Enderlin

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Han Duo

MENA

◼️ The Ouachitas, 821 Mena St.; (479) 234-7305; theouachitas.com

7 p.m.: March to August (formerly Route 358)

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: O'Malley's Prayer

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: SnakeBone

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

9 p.m.: Captain Joe Band

◼️ Whiskey River

9:30 p.m.: Moss Brothers Band

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Rev Room

6:30-11:45 p.m.: Nonpoint, Blacktop Mojo, Sumo Cyco, Red Devillies ($25 advance, $30 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Strange Ranger, with Puppy Angst, Rock Eupora ($10)

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Weedeater, Adam Faucett, Hi Tone S.O.B. ($20)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

6 p.m.: Winter Jam: We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, Anne Wilson ($15)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Puddin Head

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

3 p.m.: Stardust Big Band – Crystal Ballroom ($10; students K-12, free)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; CollinsTheatre.com

3 p.m.: Twitty and Lynn ($44.52)

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jimmy Stengel

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6-9 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza, 235 Farris Road; (501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Rock Eupora

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Travis Mobley

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Jackie Venson ($15-$20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 11607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: The Pink Stones, with Mr. Sam & the People People ($10-$72)

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: McKinley James (no cover)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Paul Thorn, Earl & Them, C.W. Gatlin, Calvin Lee, John Mohead, The Billy Jeter Band, Fonky Donkey, the Oxford AllStars and the Divas on Fire (Liz Lottman, Dawn Cate, Ocie Fisher, Tori Rudolph and Rachel Fields) headline the third annual Delta Roots Festival from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 22 in downtown Helena. Tickets, $25, are available at Eventbrite.com.

◼️ Shinyribs performs a free concert at 8 p.m. April 28 at the Argenta Vibe Music Series in North Little Rock. Other concerts in the 2023 schedule: May 26: Joya Azteca; June 23: Arkanauce; Aug. 25: Jason Boland & The Stragglers; Sept. 22: The Pine Leaf Boys; and Oct. 27: The Cleverlys.

◼️ Falling in Reverse, with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail and Crown the Empire, performs at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $45-$75, are on sale at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band, returns to Simmons Bank Arena to perform at 7:30 p.m. June 2, and tickets, $45.75-$75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Old Crow Medicine Show performs at 7 p.m. May 26 at the Oaklawn Event Center in Hot Springs, and tickets, $70-$95, are on sale at event.etix.com.

◼️ Willie Nelson and Family, with Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid, performs at 6 p.m. June 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $39.50-$149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

