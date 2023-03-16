Meth lands Springdale woman in federal pen

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Edna May Meadath, 63, was sentenced to 110 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, , as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force searched Meadath's residence.

Detectives found multiple digital scales, multiple drug ledgers, packaging material for the sale and distribution of meth, two meth smoking pipes, banking receipts and about 661 grams of meth.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.