OPINION | THEATER REVIEW: Plenty of razzle-dazzle in ‘Chicago’ production

There’s gin, jazz, murder and plenty of razzle-dazzle in the 25th anniversary national tour production of “Chicago” that appeared Friday night at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions.

This version of the ’70s era John Kander/Fred Ebb musical (book by Ebb and Bob Fosse), which debuted in 1997, is simple in construction: a cadre of top-flight performers in basic black costumes singing and dancing and setting the stage ablaze.

There’s a competition, as between their characters, which one is more worth watching: Katie Frieden as chorine Roxie Hart, whose dreams of hitting the vaudeville big time take a big leap after she cold-bloodedly shoots her lover, and Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, whose vaudeville career has been cut short after she’s slain her sister.

Though minus the meanness that in most productions dominates their relationship, they’re still vying for media attention and the services of the town’s slickest — and most mercenary — criminal lawyer, Billy Flynn (Jeff Brooks).

There’s not a slow spot in the show or a dent in the talent of the folks on stage, with equally engaging performances by Christina Wells as Matron “Mama” Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Roxie’s malleable and nearly invisible husband Amos Hart and G.A. James as Chicago’s leading sob-sister journalist, uber-soprano Mary Sunshine. (Spoiler alert for any legislators planning to attend: It’s a drag role.)

The supporting “chorus” shoulders a lot of the hard work and also a lot of the outstanding choreography. The 10-piece band and conductor Cameron Blake Kinnear actively engages in the action.

“Chicago” returns to the stand — er, stage — for two shows today — 2 and 7:30 p.m. — at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or at CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.