Search underway on Beaver Lake for two missing kayakers, Benton County Sheriff’s Office says





ROGERS -- Benton County sheriff's deputies were searching for two missing kayakers late Thursday.

Maj. Kenneth Paul with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening deputies were searching Beaver Lake near Lost Bridge for a father and son.

The two left at 11 a.m. Thursday in kayaks and were reported missing several hours later. Deputies were searching the shoreline for the pair and planned to do so as long as possible Thursday night, Paul said.

He said the pair were not wearing life vests.

Paul said it was a search and rescue effort and he hoped the two would be found on the shore.



