Concert features eclectic artists

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature the duo of Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon at 8 p.m. April 1 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Admission for others is $5. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors, according to a news release.

"Prescott native, Trey Johnson, is a force of blues, roots, and Americana. With one foot in the air and one foot stomping out the rhythm of the Heartland, and his two hands holding on to the guitar for dear life, his unmistakable sound and talent energize audiences throughout the South," according to the release.

"Having been influenced by artists such as Keb' Mo, Amos Lee, Todd Snider and Walter Matthau, Trey's blend of music is as eclectic as you might imagine. His groove can take you everywhere from the back pew on Sunday morning, to dancing all the way down to the altar on revival night. It has been said that 'if Trey Johnson doesn't make you move, you might need to check your pulse,'" according to the release.

Willmon is also an Arkansas native. His harmonica style has wowed audiences all over the country.

"His influences range from Little Walter to Willie Nelson. Together Trey and Jason made it to the finals of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis in 2016. They make a combo with great songs matched with a great delivery," according to the release.

Port City Blues Society, an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta blues, and educate the public about the history of the blues in the region. The society also hosts a free blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ's Grill & Bar where area musicians converge to play live blues.

Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.