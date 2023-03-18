In the News

Larry Thomlison of suburban St. Louis awaits sentencing after being convicted of shooting an Amazon driver in the back in a dispute over a disabled parking spot, paralyzing him from the waist down.

Steve Alm, a prosecuting attorney in Honolulu, said it's "important to seek justice even when those believed to have committed crimes are the very people we expect to uphold the law" as four officers were charged over cover-up allegations after a police chase ended in a car crash and a traumatic brain injury.

Jeff Burkett, a rural Missouri sheriff, and two of his deputies are jailed and facing charges of helping a man in a parental kidnapping plot, though his lawyer called it "small-town politics" and "the continuation of a long-gestating effort to remove this sheriff from office."

Larry Edward Foxworth of Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime charge for firing a Glock pistol at two Jonesboro convenience stores hoping to kill Arab and Black people.

Hossein Nayeri of Newport Beach, Calif., an inmate who organized an elaborate jailbreak, was convicted of the escape and of stealing a van, but acquitted of kidnapping a taxi driver while on the run.

Nancy Faeser, Germany's interior minister, said anyone who blows up cash machines risks the lives of innocent bystanders as police detained 42 people in a crackdown on gangs suspected of blowing up ATMs at night.

Allan Morales, library director in Hendersonville, Tenn., was fired on a 4-3 vote after the actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron accused him of "unkind pushback" to visiting celebrities at an event billed as "praying and teaching faith in God and moral values to our kids" that also included talk of transgender athletes.

Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity hailed "a clear win for endangered humpback whales, who face enough deadly threats," after a federal judge ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service must develop a plan to prevent commercial sablefish fishermen from harming whales.

Denny Lacoste and his wife of the New Orleans area ran afoul of state law by making a pet of "Neuty," a 22-pound nutria that frolics with their dog, snuggles in their arms and swims in the family pool, and the wildlife department says the Baton Rouge Zoo will make a better home.