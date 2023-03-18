Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pair of home businesses requests OK’d in Pea Ridge

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- Two home occupation requests were presented and approved during the recent meeting of the Pea Ridge City Council.

One of the approved home occupation requests was presented by Greg Pickens a member of the Planning Commission, who recused himself from the vote on that item.

Pickens said he has two businesses for which he works at home and already has a home occupation permit for one of them, a firearms business. He said the other business is e-commerce, and it is "extremely small, just a little side gig" for which he wanted to have an LLC. He said he also works a full-time job. Pickens said the address is 2105 Gen. Franz Sigel Drive.

Commissioners asked Pickens if he would install items on the off-road vehicles in his driveway. He said he would not but would do so in a shop owned by a relative that is not inside the city limits.

In answering questions from Dr. Karen Sherman, Pickens said his owner business has been operating since 2015 and is a firearms business.

Planning director Jessica Grady said she would make sure information is changed for the current address.

In the other approved request, Jonathan Hawes presented a request for Blue Mountain Threas to be operated at 1922 Woodhouse Circle. He said it is an eBay selling site and he has a full-time job. He said it is a hobby and will not require employees nor many shipments.

The request by Epic Life for a conditional use permit by Jake McCandless for 590 S. Curtis Ave. was tabled.

In other business, planners approved:

A lot split for Scott and Jennifer Trammell for 2496 Christina Circle.

The large-scale development plan for urgent care for Schumacher Farms at Sugar Creek LLC, 2103 Slack St.

Agreed to send an updated master bike and pedestrian plan to the City Council.

Print Headline: Home businesses requests OK’d

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT