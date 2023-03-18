Pair of home businesses requests OK’d in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Two home occupation requests were presented and approved during the recent meeting of the Pea Ridge City Council.

One of the approved home occupation requests was presented by Greg Pickens a member of the Planning Commission, who recused himself from the vote on that item.

Pickens said he has two businesses for which he works at home and already has a home occupation permit for one of them, a firearms business. He said the other business is e-commerce, and it is "extremely small, just a little side gig" for which he wanted to have an LLC. He said he also works a full-time job. Pickens said the address is 2105 Gen. Franz Sigel Drive.

Commissioners asked Pickens if he would install items on the off-road vehicles in his driveway. He said he would not but would do so in a shop owned by a relative that is not inside the city limits.

In answering questions from Dr. Karen Sherman, Pickens said his owner business has been operating since 2015 and is a firearms business.

Planning director Jessica Grady said she would make sure information is changed for the current address.

In the other approved request, Jonathan Hawes presented a request for Blue Mountain Threas to be operated at 1922 Woodhouse Circle. He said it is an eBay selling site and he has a full-time job. He said it is a hobby and will not require employees nor many shipments.

The request by Epic Life for a conditional use permit by Jake McCandless for 590 S. Curtis Ave. was tabled.

In other business, planners approved:

A lot split for Scott and Jennifer Trammell for 2496 Christina Circle.

The large-scale development plan for urgent care for Schumacher Farms at Sugar Creek LLC, 2103 Slack St.

Agreed to send an updated master bike and pedestrian plan to the City Council.