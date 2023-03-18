Young passenger killed, driver injured in 1-car Hot Springs accident late Friday

An unidentified minor was killed and one person was injured in a one-car accident late Friday night in Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report.

The minor was a passenger being driven by Elizabeth Tabora Hill, 21, of Hot Springs, according to the report.

At around 11:59 p.m. Friday, Hill was driving a 2010 Buick Lacrosse west on Airport Road (U.S. 70 B), when the accident occurred. The scene of the accident was close to 400 Airport Road, near the railroad tracks that run just north of Hot Springs Memorial Field.

According to the police report, Hill was attempting to pass another vehicle that was in the center turn lane when she lost control of the car. The Buick then struck a curb, went airborne, struck the railroad overhead signal and then overturned.

Both Hill and the minor passenger were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where the minor was pronounced dead.

The investigating officer noted that weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the minor's death is the state's 108th fatality as a result of a car crash this year.