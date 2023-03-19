UA System notebook

Curriculum moves receive approval

The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System approved curriculum changes Wednesday.

The existing Master of Health Administration at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will convert to a fully online format effective in the fall. Curriculum and credit hours will remain unchanged.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is adding a Cybersecurity graduate certificate, a Cybersecurity technical certificate, a Game Design (Development) advanced technical certificate, and a Game Design (Development) certificate of proficiency.

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas is axing its Computer Art and Design offering due to low productivity, as the program is very similar to its certificate in Graphic Communications, according to the UA System. No faculty or staff will be affected.

Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas will create two new certificates of proficiency from the existing technical certificate Cosmetology Curriculum, Nail Technician and Esthetician. No new resources will be necessary.

The college is also placing four programs on "inactive status": certificate of proficiency Criminal Justice, technical certificate Criminal Justice, certificate of proficiency Medical Transcription and technical certificate Medical Assisting.

Changes get OK at Pulaski Tech

From existing courses, the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College is creating a technical certificate in Electrical Lineworker Technology, which "meets industry standards and prepares students for a nationally recognized industry certification," according to the UA System.

The new certificate will be taught at the college's Business and Industry Center near Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock. The center currently serves a noncredit, workforce and community education population.

UA-PTC is also reconfiguring several areas to create new credentials from existing programs, which requires no additional costs. UA-PTC will offer a technical certificate in Education, a certificate of proficiency in Education, and a certificate of proficiency in Health Information Technology.

Pulaski Tech is reactivating from the inactive list a technical certificate in Applied Electronics, "which was marked for inactivation and placed on a phase-out plan for 2022-23 but will be reconfigured and aligned with the new advanced manufacturing curriculum changes," according to the UA System.

UA-PTC is deleting a certificate of proficiency in Manufacturing Systems -- no students are currently declared for the program -- and a certificate of proficiency in Automated Processes, which has no students currently declared, either.

Designer chosen for greenhouse

The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System approved Fort Smith's Architecture Plus firm as design professionals for the expansion of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Biology Greenhouse, which was built in 2013.

Architecture Plus, one of two firms to apply for the job, was recommended by the university's search committee, Chancellor Charles Robinson and UA System President Donald Bobbitt.

"The need for additional space is the result of both department growth, including new and future faculty whose work requires greenhouse space, and grant obligations for existing research," according to the university.

This project will add one new wing to the two original wings, and a larger greenhouse "will help support the department's mission of funded faculty research, which will, in tum, increase the university's ability to train graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and undergraduate researchers."

University reserves will be used for the $1.75 million project, according to the university. The goal is to begin construction next February and complete the project in July 2025 before the 2025-26 school year begins in August.

Nabholz to build Morrilton center

The board of trustees for the University of Arkansas System approved Conway's Nabholz as the general contractor/construction manager for the Allied Health and Science Center project at University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton. The college's selection committee, Chancellor Lisa Willenberg and UA System President Donald Bobbitt all concurred.

The college has never had a facility specifically designed for nursing, as its nursing programs are currently in a building constructed for administration in 1963, according to Willenberg. The new facility, estimated to cost $15 million-$17 million, will also allow the college to expand offerings and programs, which could result in an enrollment increase of nearly 300 students.