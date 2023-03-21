Crash in Yell County kills two drivers, troopers say

A crash in Yell County killed two drivers on Monday afternoon, according to preliminary crash reports.

Kevin Fox, 46, of Dardanelle died after the 2015 GMC Sierra he was driving north on Arkansas 7 just after 4 p.m. crashed “head on” with a 2012 Ford Focus that was driving south. The Ford crossed over into oncoming traffic, the crash report from Arkansas State Police said.

The report said, after the crash, the GMC came to a rest in the ditch. The Ford — driven by 47-year-old Michael Glasscock of Centerville, who also died in the crash — stopped in the road, the report said.

Troopers at the scene said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Over 100 people have died in crashes on state roads this year, according to preliminary crash reports given to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Just under 20 people had died in crashes on Arkansas roads in March, as of Tuesday afternoon.