Interstate-630 Business Park building sold for $3.5 million

Little Rock U Storage of Conway is paying $3.5 million to purchase the Interstate-630 Business Park in Little Rock, according to an announcement Tuesday.

U Storage is buying the 89,209-square-foot mixed-use building, which offers retail, office and self-storage facilities, from I-630 Business Park, LLC. The business park was built in 1986 and is near the I-630 and I-430 interchange. The new owners plan to convert the facility to fully climate-controlled storage.

“This property has been a John Barrow Road staple for decades,” said Nathan Monan, who represented the sellers on behalf of Colliers of Arkansas. “The new owner is experienced in mini-storage development, has a strong Arkansas portfolio and is well-positioned to keep this facility successful.”

James Lacy of ReMax Elite represented the buyer.



