Police find boy, 14, shot in head; arrest 1

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head on Monday evening, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department, and while officers were responding to that incident, they arrested a man wanted in connection with a charge of capital murder in another case.

At about 6:19 p.m., police were sent to 1707 S. Oak St. in reference to a male being shot. The responding officer said he needed someone to go to Jefferson Regional Medical Center because the alleged victim was en route to the hospital in a white Toyota Camry.

Officer D. Goodwin stated in the report that he intercepted the car at the hospital and talked to the driver who said she had been driving when she spotted a Black male lying on the ground in the area of 1707 S. Oak St. The woman apparently took the boy to the hospital, based on information in the report.

The boy had been shot in the head and was being operated on when Goodwin entered the emergency room, according to a police report. No one had been arrested for the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon. Police said the boy had been taken to a Little Rock hospital, although his condition was unknown.

The boy's shooting follows the shooting deaths of two other people in Pine Bluff. On March 7, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot to death in a car that was outside the Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Ave. Both were students in the Pine Bluff School District. Two other people in the car were also shot. Multiple arrests have been made in connection with those shootings.

While police were responding to the incident on Oak Street, they arrested a 20-year-old man inside the house at 1707 S. Oak St. who was wanted on a capital murder charge, according to information available on the Jefferson County jail log and from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

David Burnett was booked into the Jefferson County jail at 9:20 p.m. Monday in connection with charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to authorities. Burnett's arrest was not connected to the shooting of the 14-year-old boy, police said.

An official with the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office said Burnett would have a probable cause hearing this morning and that affidavit information on his case would be available afterward.

Police had been searching for Burnett in connection with the killing of Demarcuz Scott, 22, at Regency Arms Apartments, 2401 W. 31st Ave., on the evening of Jan. 4. Scott's death was the first homicide of the year.

Police were called to a shooting at the apartments about 10:50 p.m. Jan. 4. A male victim, later identified as Scott, was found on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.