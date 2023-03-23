Single-car crashes leave 2 men dead

Two men died in single-vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police and local law enforcement.

Bobby Brown, 82, of Donaldson was fatally injured around 8:50 a.m. on Antioch Road near Malvern when the 1994 Toyota he was driving left the road and struck a tree, according to a state police report.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

Othello King, 76, of Monticello was killed around 4:19 p.m. when the 2003 Buick LeSabre he was driving on Arkansas 138 near Grizzel Lane northeast of Monticello crashed into a ditch, according to a report from the Drew County sheriff's office.

A driver behind King said he was driving slow and swerving before he accelerated for an unknown reason and left the road, the report says. The Drew County coroner pronounced King dead at the scene.

A Drew County deputy investigating the crash reported that it was partly cloudy and the road was dry at the time.