Police beat: Stolen gun leads to LR man’s arrest

Stolen gun leads to LR man's arrest

A Little Rock man faces a felony charge after police say he had a stolen gun when they stopped him Tuesday night near the place where gunfire was reported.

Demetrice Thomas, 19, of Little Rock was arrested on a theft by receiving charge at 10900 Chicot Road at about 8 p.m., according to an arrest report.

The arrest came after police responding to a report of shots fired pulled over a vehicle that matched a description given by a witness, the report says.

Officers detained all the people inside, including Thomas, because there were guns in plain view, the report says. It says one of the guns had been reported stolen.

It was not clear from arrest reports whether any of the other people in the car were arrested. Thomas did not appear Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster.