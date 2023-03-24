Church News

Breath of Life Church, 1313 Pine St., will observe its fourth Sunday Youth Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Eric Walden Jr., the assistant chief of staff for the Sixth Division Circuit Court. Walden works to assist the court with providing rehabilitation and services to the youth and families of Jefferson and Lincoln counties, according to a news release. He is a treasurer for the Go Forward Pine Bluff board and member of the Arkansas Juvenile Officer Association board. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2009, a Master of Business Administration degree from Strayer University in 2012 and a Master of Divinity degree in 2022 at Regent University. The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor of Breath of Life.

Bethlehem Worship Center Church at Dumas invites the community to its 2023 Women's Conference. There will be a panel discussion at 7 p.m. March 31 by various women. At 9 a.m. April 1, the Mother and Daughter Brunch will feature teen speakers, praise dancers, and Meauna Bailey. At 7 p.m. April 1, Lena Corbin will give the inspirational address. Services will conclude with Linda Jones, a missionary, at 10:30 a.m. April 2. All are welcome to attend. The theme is Women Blessed and Highly Favored.

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will give away clothes from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The church is located in the Dollarway area, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of New Community. The church is also holding Children's Sunday Services at 11 a.m. Sundays with youth pastor, Rod Goodwin. Services will be held in the kids' sanctuary of the D.W. Watson Fellowship Hall. All children are welcome and the van is available for transportation. Services will also be livestreamed on Facebook and other sites.

SECOND BAPTIST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Dumas will host the 23rd anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 4 p.m. Sunday. Special guests will be the Racy Brothers. Guests include Genuine, the Spiritualettes, the Williams Singers, Alma Brown and A1, Righteous Living, and Devin Pruitt. Dee Clay will be the worship leader. The Rev. Charles Adkins is the pastor at Second Baptist.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church will present a stage drama, Journey to the Cross, at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at Kings Highway. The presentation is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is having a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 photo, two 5X7 photos and eight wallet size photos. For tickets or details, contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937. New Community's pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett Sr.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.