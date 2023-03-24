Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Thomas Peng, 33, of 2428 N. Covington Park Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree assault. Peng was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Rogers

Christian Ross, 30, of 5262 Cowan Ridge Road in Powell, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Ross was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Thomas Beck, 37, of 7470 Bellgrove Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Beck was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.