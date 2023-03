UCA baseball at Jacksonville

Central Arkansas at Jacksonville

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE John Sessions Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 11-9, 3-0 ASUN; Jacksonville 15-8, 1-2

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Lucas Greer (0-0, 4.15 ERA); Jacksonville RHP Evan Chrest (3-0, 1.50 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (3-1, 2.57 ERA); Jacksonville RHP Christian Graham (1-2, 6.84 ERA). Game 3: UCA RHP Noah Argenta (1-2, 7.43 ERA); Jacksonville RHP Richard Long (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

COACHES Chris Hayes (162-146 in eighth season at Jacksonville and overall); Nick Harlan (34-38 in second season at UCA and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET None

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY at Jacksonville, 11 a.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Louisiana-Monroe

THURSDAY Off