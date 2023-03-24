Washington County Justice of the Peace Anderson has died, according to county officials

FAYETTEVILLE -- First-term Washington County Justice of the Peace Fred Anderson has died, according to county officials.

"It is with great sadness I come to you with news of the passing of our colleague Justice Fred Anderson," County Judge Patrick Deakins wrote in an email to Quorum Court members Wednesday. "While Justice Anderson's time on the court was short, I really appreciated his service. I will always remember him as being dedicated to his causes, and one to not shy away from hard work."

Anderson, 80, represented District 4 on the Quorum Court. He lived in Springdale for more than 20 years. He was a semi-retired aircraft pilot and worked in property maintenance and food delivery for the Springdale School District.

Anderson ran unsuccessfully for the District 4 seat in 2020.

Deakins went on to recall Anderson had found a particular passion and happiness in officiating weddings.

He said he would share more information about Anderson's passing as details become available.

The email was sent to media outlets by Deakins' staff. It didn't give any circumstances surrounding Anderson's death.

Anderson, a Republican, took office in January after defeating Democrat Aaron Howerton to fill the open Quorum Court seat.

The previous officeholder, Bill Ussery, was appointed to replace Judith Yanez after she resigned, and he wasn't eligible to run for election last year.

The quorum court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace, who are elected to two-year terms. Democrats currently hold four of the seats and Republicans hold 11.

Anderson was chosen as the Republican nominee in a special county convention after Sarah Henley, who ran unopposed in the party primary, moved out of the district.

Anderson said he volunteered to run after Henley moved because he wanted to ensure voters had their choice of representation in local government.

The governor fills county quorum court vacancies by appointment under Arkansas Code 14-14-1310. The appointment to replace Anderson will be Gov. Sarah Sanders' second appointment to the Washington County Quorum Court since she took office Jan. 10. Sanders previously appointed Coleman Taylor, an attorney, to replace Lance Johnson. Johnson resigned from the court Jan. 3 to accept the chief of staff's position for Deakins, who was beginning his first term.

"The governor expresses her condolences for justice Fred Anderson and his loved ones," Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said in an email Thursday. There was no announcement yet on any appointment.

The governor's appointee will fill the unexpired term, but isn't eligible to run to succeed himself.