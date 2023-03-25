LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No.1 LSU Game 2

Pregame:
The Razorbacks are riding a 15-game win streak after taking the series opener against LSU by a score of 9-3 in 10 innings. It is the longest string of victories the Razorbacks have recorded since Dave Van Horn took the helm in 2003.
With a win, Arkansas would secure its fourth consecutive series win against the Tigers. It would also be the first time in Arkansas history that the Hogs won back-to-back series in Baton Rouge.
Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire vs. LSU RHP Ty Floyd
Lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Wegner LF
4. Slavens 1B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. Diggs 1B
7. Coll 3B
8. Polk C
9. Bolton SS