LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No.1 LSU Game 2

Today at 12:28 p.m.
Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire (41) celebrates with catcher Hudson Polk after recording the final out of a 6-1 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fayetteville. McEntire pitched a complete game.

Pregame: 

The Razorbacks are riding a 15-game win streak after taking the series opener against LSU by a score of 9-3 in 10 innings. It is the longest string of victories the Razorbacks have recorded since Dave Van Horn took the helm in 2003.

With a win, Arkansas would secure its fourth consecutive series win against the Tigers. It would also be the first time in Arkansas history that the Hogs won back-to-back series in Baton Rouge.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire vs. LSU RHP Ty Floyd 

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Diggs 1B

7. Coll 3B

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS


