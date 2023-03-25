LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No.1 LSU Game 2

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are riding a 15-game win streak after taking the series opener against LSU by a score of 9-3 in 10 innings. It is the longest string of victories the Razorbacks have recorded since Dave Van Horn took the helm in 2003.

With a win, Arkansas would secure its fourth consecutive series win against the Tigers. It would also be the first time in Arkansas history that the Hogs won back-to-back series in Baton Rouge.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire vs. LSU RHP Ty Floyd

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Diggs 1B

7. Coll 3B

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS



