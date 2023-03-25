LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No.1 LSU Game 3

Arkansas 2, LSU 2 -- End 1st Inning

Dylan Crews, the top prospect in college baseball, obliterated a baseball to tie the game after a one-out walk. He has homered in all three games of this series.

Arkansas 2, LSU 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Much like the previous game, Jared Wegner puts the Razorbacks on the board with a home run in the opening frame. This time, it was an opposite-field solo shot.

Brady Slavens followed the long ball with a double into the right-field corner. Following the double, LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd issued three consecutive walks to bring in another run.

Parker Rowland struck out looking to strand the bases loaded. Hurd threw 39 pitches in the first inning.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks' 15-game was snapped earlier today during the 12-2 run-rule win for the Tigers.

Arkansas is aiming to win back-to-back series in Baton Rouge for the first time in program history.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Cody Adcock vs. LSU RHP Thatcher Hurd

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Diggs DH

7. Cali 3B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS