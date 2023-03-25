LSU evens series with run-rule victory

LSU’s bats came to life Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium.

The top-ranked Tigers had 7 extra-base hits, including 3 home runs, and defeated third-ranked Arkansas 12-2 in a 7-inning run rule to even the series at a game apiece. The teams are scheduled to play the series finale Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (20-3, 3-2 SEC) scored three runs against Arkansas right-handed reliever Austin Ledbetter in the bottom of the seventh inning to enact the run rule. All three runs were scored after right-hander Gage Wood replaced Ledbetter with the bases loaded.

Tre’ Morgan singled, Dylan Crews forced home a run when he was hit by a pitch, and Brayden Jobert had a sacrifice fly to score Alex Milazzo to the end the game.

The Razorbacks (20-3, 4-1 SEC) had a 15-game winning streak snapped. It was their first loss since a Feb. 26 game against Eastern Illinois.

Gavin Dugas and Morgan hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning against Arkansas right-hander Will McEntire. Jordan Thompson also had an RBI double during the inning as the Tigers took a 4-2 lead.

Josh Pearson’s RBI triple put LSU ahead 5-2 in the fourth inning and Crews homered against McEntire in the fifth to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

McEntire suffered his first loss with a 4 1/3-inning, 91-pitch start that included 7 runs, 9 hits and 1 walk. In addition to the home runs, the Tigers doubled against McEntire three times and tripled against him once.

Right-hander Ty Floyd threw 108 pitches in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win for the Tigers. Floyd allowed 2 runs (1 earned), 3 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 7. He also hit three batters with a pitch.

Arkansas led 2-0 when Jared Wegner homered to right-center field in the top of the first inning. The Razorbacks stranded two other runners in the first against Floyd, who needed 32 pitches to get through the inning.

Wegner’s team-leading 10th homer was Arkansas’ only hit in the inning. Lead-off hitter Tavian Josenberger reached on an error by first baseman Cade Beloso, and Brady Slavens and Jace Bohrofen were hit by pitches.

The Razorbacks didn’t threaten Floyd after the third inning when Hudson Polk struck out to strand the bases loaded. Wegner was hit by a pitch, and Bohrofen and Harold Coll walked during the inning.

Floyd faced the minimum over his final 3 2/3 innings until he was lifted with one out in the seventh. Kendall Diggs led off the sixth with a single, but was erased when Polk grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas was out-hit 16-3 by the Tigers.