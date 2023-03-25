SWAC BASEBALL PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 13, UAPB 1

SWAC

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 13,

UAPB 1

Michael Dews held the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to four hits while Garrison Weiss went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored as Prairie View A&M (6-16, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) rolled to a run-rule victory Friday afternoon at Tankersley Field in Prairie View, Texas.

Michael Burroughs, Tyran Norris and Blake Redman all had two hits each, and Derrek Lathan blasted a home run for the Panthers, who ran their winning streak over the Golden Lions to 12 games. Prairie View A&M scored the first 11 runs of the game before Jakobi Jackson got UAPB (7-14, 1-3) on the board in the sixth inning by scoring off an error.

Dews struck out two and pitched seven complete innings in the win. Randy Little was tagged for the loss after giving up 6 runs on 7 hits in 21/3 innings.