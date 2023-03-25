Tools & Toys: Pretty Rugged Blanket and The Wand by PureWine

Pretty Rugged Blanket

What's to love: Like the name says, this blanket is pretty and rugged with soft faux fur on one side and what the company calls RuggedTex nylon on the other, making it windproof and waterproof.

What does it do: Spring weather in Arkansas is unpredictable and these blankets just might make watching a damp, chilly morning soccer practice or an evening boat ride on the lake more pleasant. The 55-by-70-inch blankets are machine washable, monogrammable and have a waterproof corner pocket. They come in a waterproof duffle bag with a carrying strap. The blankets are available in several colors and patterns and sell for $290. Visit prettyruggedshop.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

The Wand by PureWine

What's to love: A single-use wine purifier that removes sulfites and histamines from a glass of wine. Each one is individually wrapped so they are perfect for travel.

What does it do: The Wand is easy to use and chemical free. Remove from the packaging and add to a glass of wine, swirling it around for three minutes to filter out sulfites and histamines without removing the natural taste or aroma. The wands are FDA compliant and BPA free. Various size packs are available, from a three-pack to a 90-count. Prices start at $14.99. More information is available at drinkpurewine.com.