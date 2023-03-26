Arkansas Achievers

The Southern Arkansas University Hallman Scholarship for the 2023 incoming first-year women in the College of Science and Engineering has been awarded to four students: Sophy Tyson of Hope; Emily Leyden of Lewisville, Texas; Julia DeSalvo of Center Ridge; and Kelli Minge of Cabot.

John Anderson was elected as the next president of the Southern Agricultural Economics Association for 2024. Anderson, a native of Timbo in Stone County, is head of the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Academy of Education, a component of the American Physical Therapy Association, recognized Becky Keith, associate professor of physical therapy at Arkansas State University as its 2023 Distinguished Educator in Physical Therapist Assistant Education Award. She is director of the physical therapist assistant program at ASU.

Valley View Intermediate School-Blue sixth grade student Jianvo Huang was honored for her Peace Poster for the 2022-2023 Lions International Peace Poster Contest, sponsored by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.

